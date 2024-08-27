The Bloodline shares update without Solo Sikoa following controversial WWE SmackDown moment

The Bloodline's Tama Tonga recently shared a picture on social media featuring his faction mates. However, their leader, Solo Sikoa, was nowhere to be seen.

On the August 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Sikoa officially declared Jacob Fatu to be his personal Enforcer. He then ordered the latter to hand over his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa. The 32-year-old had won the title alongside Tama Tonga by defeating DIY the night before SummerSlam. After the segment, the duo, formerly known as Guerillas of Destiny, successfully defended the titles against The Street Profits.

Tama Tonga took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a picture featuring himself, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Interestingly, it was a rare occasion for the 41-year-old to share a social media update not featuring The Bloodline's Tribal Chief.

Check out Tama Tonga's Instagram update below:

Former WWE personality explains the real reason behind the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline taking out Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE programming to cost Solo Sikoa his title match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The OTC continued his attack on the Sikoa-led stable on the following SmackDown. However, the heel faction turned the tables the next week to take out Reigns.

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt, former WWE host Matt Camp shared his take on The Bloodline brutally attacking Roman Reigns on the blue brand. He believed that the attack was very much needed. Camp stated that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is on a completely different level from the rest, and having The Bloodline take him down helped elevate the faction.

"No one's on Roman's [Reigns] level, but with what they did to Roman, it put them on a higher level that they need to be on. It's got to be close to an even playing field, and with Roman as a babyface, that's got to happen. Would Roman eat a finisher here or there in feuds? Of course, he did all that. I'm talking about being laid out, messed up, beaten down. And there may still be people who say, 'I don't care, I don't believe it, these guys aren't going to keep Roman down.' And that's fine. It is an uphill battle," he said. [12:59 onwards]

The Solo Sikoa-led group has now taken out the original Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. It remains to be seen if the former Shield member will reunite with The Usos to get back at his former Enforcer and his mates.

