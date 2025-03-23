"The boy is back," declares 47-year-old former WWE Champion after recent return

A former WWE Champion made his return to in-ring action for the first time in over 50 days. He competed in a title match at a recent live event.

Ad

Sheamus' last televised in-ring appearance came as part of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered ninth, secured no eliminations, and was thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns. Following the premium live event in Indianapolis, The Celtic Warrior was absent from in-ring competition until last night.

At the Road to WrestleMania WWE house show in Belfast on March 22, 2025, The Great White went one-on-one against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the 47-year-old veteran suffered defeat at the hands of Breakker.

Ad

Trending

Well, losing a match did not shatter Sheamus' confidence as he shared a positive message on X following his return to in-ring action in front of his home fans.

"The boy is back in town 👊🏻," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sheamus says he enjoyed TNA Wrestling star's performance at WWE Royal Rumble

The wrestling world was shocked when the reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry showed up during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number 15 to a thunderous pop.

When The Prestigious One came to the ring, he attacked everyone in sight, while Sheamus watched from the corner. However, Jacob Fatu killed Hendry's momentum.

Ad

A few weeks ago, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion responded to a graphic highlighting Jacob Fatu's elimination record. Sheamus wrote that The Samoan Werewolf's lack of appreciation for Joe Hendry's performance should also be included as a notable achievement on the poster.

"And Jacob Fatu’s time spent NOT appreciating Joe Hendry’s splendrous majesty? I was enjoying that. #TNAwesome."

Expand Tweet

The Celtic Warrior has been unable to defeat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title thus far. Fans will have to wait and see if Sheamus will be on the match card of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE