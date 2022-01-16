"Popped like a little kid" - Former WWE Champion on Edge's 'Brood' entrance at SummerSlam

Jeff Hardy had praise for former rival Edge, more specifically for his entrance at Summerslam 2021.

Putting a retro spin on his regular entrance, the Rated R Superstar began his walk to the ring by rising from a ring of fire, the same way he would as a member of The Brood during the Attitude Era.

Jeff Hardy made a recent appearance on his brother's The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast. He spoke about how nostalgic it was for him to watch the WWE Hall of Famer pay homage to his Brood roots:

"I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past Summerslam, with that first little bit of Brood entrance, with the fire." Jeff said.

Jeff Hardy was recently released from WWE, and has been touring as a musician.

Matt & Jeff Hardy were The Brood after Edge & Christian

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND I feel xtremely good about the future. I feel xtremely good about the future.

The original line-up of the Rated R Superstar, Christian, and Gangrel will undoubtedly spring to the minds of fans whenever the term "Brood" is used. But this was not the only version of the group.

The Hardy Boyz, managed at the time by Michael Hayes, feuded with the original line-up, before dropping Hayes and forming the New Brood with Gangrel. This run, while short, was notable for their involvement in the first ever tag team ladder match, against Edge & Christian at No Mercy 1999. The managerial services of Terri Runnels were the prize for the winning team.

Matt & Jeff's short-lived partnership with Gangrel ended when they turned on him, attacking the Attitude Era mainstay with the help of their long-time rivals.

The Rated R Superstar is set to team up with his wife Beth Phoenix to face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Meanwhile, there are rumors about Jeff Hardy's future, including a possible reunion in AEW with brother Matt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both men seem to be in the latter part of their careers, but have a bond with their fans that many other wrestlers don't. It will be interesting to see what either man does next.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun