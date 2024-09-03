The creator of CM Punk's bracelet reacts to Drew McIntyre destroying it on RAW

CM Punk's bracelet has been a key tool in the storytelling masterclass of his feud against Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman destroyed the precious bracelet and the fan who gifted it to him reacted on Twitter/X.

CM Punk's bracelet contained the names of his wife AJ Lee and his dog Larry. It was a representation of the rivalry between Punk and McIntyre. The bracelet itself did not cost much, but it was about what it symbolized. It was a fan-made bracelet by someone named Victoria, who gave it to him during a meet and greet. The 24-year-old fan posted about it numerous times.

In multiple responses to the incident on RAW, she first tweeted "WTF" before saying "...no one talk to me". After a while, she tweeted out her gratitude for how far the bracelet had come and the impact it had.

Trending

"welp since the bracelet is broken i would like to thank and for the craziest 5 months ever. i have been a fan of wwe for over half of my life and i never would have imagined anything like this happening to me i am so grateful <3 ( watch your back)."

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Her pinned post was from WrestleMania season where she expressed her joy that CM Punk was sporting the bracelet. In a ruthless response to a post from five months ago, Drew McIntyre told Victoria, "His blood is on your hands."

Everyone seemed to rally in Victoria's support.

Expand Tweet

It's incredible how powerful storytelling can be in wrestling where things like a bracelet and a Ula Fala garland can mean more than actual championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback