"The crowd threw trash at us as we left" - Former WWE Superstar recalls fans' reaction to Vince McMahon's controversial decision in PLE main event

Vince McMahon is known to have made many controversial decisions during his time as the Head of Creative in WWE. One such decision was the ending to the Hell In a Cell match at the namesake PLE involving Seth Rollins and The Fiend. In a Q&A session, Mace spoke about the fans' reaction and what he was told by the WWE Chairman while on commentary.

Seth Rollins and The Fiend battled for the Universal Championship in the main event of the Hell In A Cell PLE in 2019. The match ended after the referee stopped the match because both men had pushed each other to their extreme. The WWE Universe was disappointed with the finish that Vince McMahon gave them and made their opinions heard through social media and by hurling trash at the stars present.

In a recent Reddit Q&A, Mansoor and Mace answered many fans' questions. One fan asked Mace which was his favorite match that he called. The former WWE Superstar answered the fans by recalling the Rollins vs. Fiend Hell In A Cell Match while sharing what happened when the PLE ended. The star added that Mr. McMahon didn't want him to explain the finish to the fans.

"Bray and Seth HIAC was certainly the most memorable. I remember Vince yelling at me to stop trying to explain the finish and then the crowd threw trash at us as we left lmaooo."

What is Vince McMahon's role in WWE now?

Vince McMahon was the founder and chairman of the WWE before its deal with Endeavor Group. Before the deal, Mr. McMahon enjoyed the majority of the shares of the company and was in creative control of the product.

After the merger, he was appointed Executive Chairman of the promotion's parent company, TKO Group Holdings. In this position, he will serve as the executive chairman of TKO and oversee the new company's WWE and UFC divisions.

