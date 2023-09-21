Vince McMahon to be forced out of newly-formed TKO? Analyzing WWE retirement deja vu

Vince McMahon currently serves as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings following the WWE-UFC merger. However, McMahon is again in a precarious state, as dark clouds have been hovering over his head thanks to his past controversies.

The 78-year-old is currently under federal government investigation due to his hush money scandal, and things look to get more treacherous now. Vince McMahon might be forced to step away from his current position with TKO, as it is seemingly hanging by a thread.

In a newly developed report, Jacob Frenkel, chairman of Dickinson Wright's Government Investigation & Securities Enforcement Practice Group, told the LA Times that Mr. McMahon could face criminal or civil liabilities due to his ongoing federal government investigation.

It might have serious consequences that might prevent him from serving as an officer or director of a public company and clawbacks on any ill-gotten gains. Therefore, McMahon's position is seemingly in jeopardy, as he might have to step down from serving as the Executive Chairman of TKO.

Attorney Jacob Frenkel also mentioned that the consequences of the ongoing investigations into the alleged hush money scandal could be much broader and might affect his position as a majority shareholder in the WWE's parent company.

Things look to be in a highly precarious state for the WWE head honcho, as he might be forced to retire this time once and for all and never crawl back to WWE again.

Exploring Vince McMahon's ongoing controversy

Back in June 2022, Mr. McMahon was forced to step down from his corporate position at WWE due to a hush-money scandal. He was accused of paying over $14 million to four women to shut their mouths on allegations of sexual misconduct.

As a result, Vince McMahon was served with a federal grand jury subpoena and was handed a search warrant on July 17 after the investigation, but there were no legal charges against him.

According to records, the former WWE CEO has reimbursed WWE around $17 million. His current situation is still in the air in a parlous state, as federal government investigations are underway.

Therefore, Vince McMahon's position as Executive Chairman might be seized by treacherous decisions from Board Members as Endeavor might look to push him out of TKO Group Holdings amid the ongoing legalities.

It might close Vince McMahon's door to being involved in any corporate roles in any capacity, leading to his retirement for good.

