"The deep sorrow" - WWE star Asuka reacts to recent happenings in Japan

WWE Superstar Asuka isn’t too happy with the recent closure of some of her favorite entertainment outlets in Japan.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently underwent a character change that helped her win the 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber match. She earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women’s Championship. Although she put on a great show, she could not defeat The EST at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Following her loss, the 41-year-old hinted at turning her character around again.

Apart from wrestling, Asuka is known to be a big fan of video games. She has also helped design several games during her time in Japan. The Empress of Tomorrow recently took to Twitter to express her "deep sorrow" at seeing so many amusement arcades closing in her home country.

"Many amusement arcade are closing in Japan lately. The deep sorrow," she wrote.

When asked by a fan why the recent trend has taken over the arcade industry, she cited the possible drop in demand and domestic conditions along with other factors.

The effects of COVID-19 and technological advancement could be the other factors behind the closing of amusement arcades in Japan.

WWE star Asuka also named her favorite video game brands on Twitter

The former RAW Women’s Champion loves spending her time playing video games. She has a YouTube channel and Twitter account dedicated to it, along with some other content.

KanaChanTV features playthrough videos with her bilingual English/Japanese commentary and lifestyle content. The channel currently has over 500,000 subscribers.

Asuka revealed some of her favorite video game brands on Twitter at the request of her fans. She named Sega, Konami, Nintendo, and Capcom, among others, as her favorites.

"High brands for me are Sega, Taito, Konami, Namco, Nintendo and Capcom. There were many other brands I liked, such as Irem, Technos Japan, Data East, and Nichibutsu. 👾👾👾" she wrote.

The 41-year-old may have been written off on television for some time following her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 39. That would give her enough time to make new videos for her YouTube channel.

