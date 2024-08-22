The Dudley Boyz unite with 66-year-old WWE legend for their 5th Hall of Fame induction

The Dudley Boyz are now five-time Hall of Famers. During their latest induction, they had the pleasure of running into multiple wrestling legends, including one 66-year-old ex-WWE main eventer.

As you might know, The Dudley Boyz has been inducted into both the TNA and WWE Hall of Fame. What many people don't know, however, is that they have been inducted four times overall in different organizations. The fifth and latest induction was in the Cauliflower Alley Club Hall of Fame.

The Cauliflower Alley Club was founded in 1965 and was meant for various wrestlers, boxers, and occasionally actors. The "Cauliflower Alley" name refers to the "Cauliflower ear" that boxers, fighters, and wrestlers involved in heavy physical matches get when being punched or kicked.

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the Club's Hall of Fame, and D-Von Dudley posted on Instagram expressing his gratitude. The photos below, when you press the arrow button, show D-Von Dudley united with 66-year-old WWE legend Lex Luger. Legends Sting and Jimmy Hart are also featured.

As you might know, Lex Luger has been in a wheelchair for a long time now. Several years ago, on a flight from Atlanta to San Francisco, he suffered a nerve impingement - or a pinch of the nerve. According to Luger himself, it caused his vertebrae to swell up at the base of his neck, and his blood flow was cut off.

Surprisingly, Luger has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Considering his importance to both WWE and WCW in the 1990s, it could be a matter of when, not if.

D-Von Dudley previously teased reuniting The Dudley Boyz for WrestleMania 40

In the exciting and riveting WrestleMania 40 season, one of the highly anticipated title matches saw Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a ladder match.

Around March 19-20, some spots remained empty in the match. On Twitter/X, Bubba Ray Dudley teased reuniting The Dudley Boyz again for a WrestleMania special.

Of course, that didn't happen. Instead, the spots were taken by The New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and A-Town Down Under. The latter won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which became the WWE Tag Team Championship.

