"The End of an Era," "This would break records" - WWE Universe wants a blockbuster match for John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena's time with WWE is very limited as The Leader of Cenation will return to Hollywood after the strike ends. The GOAT recently competed at Fastlane, and fans now want a blockbuster match for the 16-time World Champion in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023 against Logan Paul.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE for a short run with the promotion during the actor's strike. The Leader of Cenation immediately entered into a feud with The Bloodline alongside LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, he teamed up with Knight to defeat The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023.

WWE Crown Jewel is around the corner, and the card is shaping up. Recently, fans have expressed their interest to see a match between John Cena and Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia before The Leader of Cenation returns to Hollywood. A bout between the two was rumored for Wrestlemania 39.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It seems like Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline might be facing The Leader of the Cenation in Saudi Arabia. However, reports have stated that the match might take place at Royal Rumble 2024, which leaves an opportunity for Logan Paul to face Cena at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena recently appeared on WWE NXT

In 2013, John Cena made a sporadic appearance on the developmental brand during its initial days. This was his last appearance for the brand until last week. Earlier this month, it was revealed that several stars from the main roster will appear on WWE NXT.

The show was set to go head-to-head against AEW Dynamite. The management filled the developmental brand with the stars of today to get more attention from the audience. The show started with Cody Rhodes, who became a GM for the night and made several announcements.

Later, LA Knight, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio also made their presence felt throughout the show. In the main event, the Leader of Cenation came out with Carmelo Hayes to be in his corner. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman came with Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Melo and Cena stood tall in the ring. However, Breakker attacked the winner, which led to The Undertaker appearing on the brand for the first time. The show ended when Taker chokeslammed Bron Breakker and walked out with Carmelo Hayes.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's current run? Sound off in the comments section below.