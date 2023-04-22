"The end is near" - Fans whole-heartedly believe Rising Star will end Roman Reigns' record-breaking run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has the biggest target on his back in WWE as he holds both world titles and hasn't been pinned in over three years. However, fans truly believe that the Tribal Chief's run as the Universal Champion will end at the hands of LA Knight when he wins and cashes in the Money in the Bank contract.

In 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship during the Thunderdome Era, which marked the beginning of the Tribal Chief. A year later, he was able to create The Bloodline with the help of Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. He later added Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to the mix.

The stable has become the most dominant stable in the company's history, but cracks have developed over the past few months. LA Knight's recent statement about going after the Tribal Chief and reports backing up Knight as the potential winner of MITB have fans believing that he can truly end the Tribal Chief's run.

Check out some of the reactions:

But I'm looking to become WWE Universal Champion sooner than later.”



LAZY OLSEN ᗢ @guywithfoureyes @WrestleOps This is what Mr. Kennedy could have been. I truly hope the reports about him winning MITB are true. He’d be the perfect guy to spoil Cody’s eventual title win. @WrestleOps This is what Mr. Kennedy could have been. I truly hope the reports about him winning MITB are true. He’d be the perfect guy to spoil Cody’s eventual title win.

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 ‍ @WrestleOps The end is near for Reigns. LA Knight is our next Universal Champion @WrestleOps The end is near for Reigns. LA Knight is our next Universal Champion ❤️‍🔥

But I'm looking to become WWE Universal Champion sooner than later.”



Justinian 🎯 @justoeast @WrestleOps I’m really rooting for this man to win mitb bro @WrestleOps I’m really rooting for this man to win mitb bro 💸

Kevin @CaliKev02 @WrestleOps LA Knighg has better in ring skills and mic skills then the current Universal champ Roman. Roman is boring. He is MID. He is NO MJF. He is NO LA Knight. The wwe lacks people with charisma as their Champs. Roman is copy paste every week. Yawn. Channel changing material. Boring MID @WrestleOps LA Knighg has better in ring skills and mic skills then the current Universal champ Roman. Roman is boring. He is MID. He is NO MJF. He is NO LA Knight. The wwe lacks people with charisma as their Champs. Roman is copy paste every week. Yawn. Channel changing material. Boring MID

It will be interesting to see how the company deals with Roman Reigns losing both the titles. Some fans have speculated that Knight could cash in on Cody Rhodes after he beats The Tribal Chief for the titles.

Roman Reigns next title WWE Universal Championship defense will be after Backlash 2023

In 2020, Roman Reigns won the most prestigious prize on the blue brand from the Monster Among Men and The Fiend and became The Tribal Chief. After several defenses, Reigns shifted his focus toward the red brand.

Last year, the Tribal Chief was in a heated battle against Brock Lesnar. After The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship, he went back to feuding with The Bloodline and lost the title at WrestleMania 38.

It's been over a year and both titles belong to The Bloodline. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns will not appear at WWE Backlash 2023 to defend the titles. Instead, The Bloodline will face their rivals in a six-man tag team match.

However, the Tribal Chief will return at the end of May when he appears at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia to defend his titles. Currently, there are no challengers announced for the champion to face at the event.

What are your thoughts on The Tribal Chief's run as champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

