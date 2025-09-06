"The end"- Wade Barrett breaks silence on sudden WWE absence

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 06, 2025 19:57 GMT
Wade Barrett has cleared things up! (Image from WWE.com)
WWE commentator Wade Barrett has provided clarification on his upcoming absence from the company. The Englishman cleared the air on rumors circulating about him being "pulled off."

Barrett has been a part of WWE's commentary team over the last several years. He was an in-ring performer for the company for over a decade before this, but he hung up his boots after getting released from his contract in 2016. While the former Intercontinental Champion is currently a part of the SmackDown commentating team, he was not present on this week's edition of the blue brand, and Michael Cole and Corey Graves instead called the action.

It was then reported that Wade Barrett won't be present on the commentary desk of either RAW or SmackDown and will be off the road, which led to speculations about him being punished for the recent debacle with Nikki Bella. However, the former Nexus leader cleared the air regarding his future, noting that he had requested time off, which has been granted to him by the company. Barrett also revealed that he will be back on the road after a couple of weeks.

Wade Barrett got recently involved in a controversy with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella

Wade Barrett recently made a remark about Nikki Bella, which caused a stir in the pro wrestling world. The former Intercontinental Champion said that Nikki was desperate to prove she still has it against this new generation, and his comments did not sit well with the Bella Army leader.

However, the two sort out the misunderstanding, and Barrett noted that it was just a matter of perspective between them:

"Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008. A difference of perspective - to which we are all entitled - but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately," Barrett wrote.
Wade Barrett has been a color commentator for WWE since 2020, and his absence will be deeply missed. However, Corey Graves has proven in the last few months that he's more than capable of filling the veteran's shoes.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
