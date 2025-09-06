Heartbreaking update on Wade Barrett's WWE future; removed from TV - Reports 

If the latest reports are to be believed, WWE has pulled Wade Barrett from TV and he will not be a part of RAW's commentary team going forward. PWInsider shared the update on Barrett amid controversy surrounding his comments on Nikki Bella.Barrett has served as a color commentator on both RAW and SmackDown over the last several months. However, both he and his fellow broadcaster Joe Tessitore were conspicuously absent from this week's Friday Night Show. They were instead replaced by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Barrett has not only been pulled from SmackDown, but even RAW.It was also noted that it wasn't yet clear if Wade Barrett's removal from TV had anything to do with the controversy generated over his recent comments about Nikki Bella.What happened between Nikki Bella and Wade Barrett in WWE?On a recent episode of their podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella expressed her unhappiness over Barrett's comments at Clash in Paris 2025's pre-show, where he spoke about her having ring rust. She also added that Wade Barrett usually greeted her on RAW but chose to ignore her on this week's show.&quot;He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me. I understand you want to do heel commentator stuff. But then there's one thing of like... Michael Cole does this beautifully. This is why Michael Cole is one of the greatest commentators. He takes a life story and he puts in what we do,&quot; Bella said.However, Barrett later confirmed that the duo had sorted out their differences and that there was no bad blood between them. As such, it's all the more puzzling as to what prompted WWE to make the shocking decision regarding Barrett's role.