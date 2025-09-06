  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Heartbreaking update on Wade Barrett's WWE future; removed from TV - Reports 

Heartbreaking update on Wade Barrett's WWE future; removed from TV - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:18 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Wade Barrett during his wrestling days [Image credit - WWE's official website]

If the latest reports are to be believed, WWE has pulled Wade Barrett from TV and he will not be a part of RAW's commentary team going forward. PWInsider shared the update on Barrett amid controversy surrounding his comments on Nikki Bella.

Ad

Barrett has served as a color commentator on both RAW and SmackDown over the last several months. However, both he and his fellow broadcaster Joe Tessitore were conspicuously absent from this week's Friday Night Show. They were instead replaced by Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Barrett has not only been pulled from SmackDown, but even RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was also noted that it wasn't yet clear if Wade Barrett's removal from TV had anything to do with the controversy generated over his recent comments about Nikki Bella.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

What happened between Nikki Bella and Wade Barrett in WWE?

On a recent episode of their podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella expressed her unhappiness over Barrett's comments at Clash in Paris 2025's pre-show, where he spoke about her having ring rust.

Ad

She also added that Wade Barrett usually greeted her on RAW but chose to ignore her on this week's show.

"He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me. I understand you want to do heel commentator stuff. But then there's one thing of like... Michael Cole does this beautifully. This is why Michael Cole is one of the greatest commentators. He takes a life story and he puts in what we do," Bella said.

However, Barrett later confirmed that the duo had sorted out their differences and that there was no bad blood between them. As such, it's all the more puzzling as to what prompted WWE to make the shocking decision regarding Barrett's role.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications