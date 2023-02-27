"The entire locker room was watching" "It was awesome" - WWE Superstars and fans react to The Miz's anecdote about Hall of Famer

The Miz is one of those WWE Superstars that may not be recognized during his time, but he will certainly be valued as one of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle.

The 42-year-old star has gone on to win numerous accolades since making his debut on the main roster back in 2006. However, he was not done right by the late Chris Benoit during his early days with the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite being part of WON and Stampede Wrestling's Hall of Fame, perhaps The Rabid Wolverine will never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The late star is nevertheless remembered for his in-ring capabilities and remarkable matches.

Trending since surfacing online, The Miz's story of Benoit 'banning' him from the locker room has fans and even WWE Superstars reacting on Twitter. Some of the comments can be checked below:

DIJAK @DijakWWE Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream https://t.co/UTmjheMQxl Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader. twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton @TheEnemiesPE3 & now The Miz is one of the best performers in the world. Has been for a while! He continues to inspire. @TheEnemiesPE3 & now The Miz is one of the best performers in the world. Has been for a while! He continues to inspire.

Johnny Grunas 🇺🇸🇱🇹 グラナズ・ジョニー @PJpremiere @TheEnemiesPE3 I really didn't care for the Miz one way or the other until I watched that documentary. After seeing that I'm glad he's had so much success. @TheEnemiesPE3 I really didn't care for the Miz one way or the other until I watched that documentary. After seeing that I'm glad he's had so much success.

Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre @GiftedMoney @TheEnemiesPE3 When people ask why Miz is where he’s at, I always refer to this. There are ALOT of guys that probably wouldn’t have even lasted 7 weeks with that kinda treatment much less 7 months @TheEnemiesPE3 When people ask why Miz is where he’s at, I always refer to this. There are ALOT of guys that probably wouldn’t have even lasted 7 weeks with that kinda treatment much less 7 months

Papi Chorizo @THEJOHNRONDO @TheEnemiesPE3 To this day this is why I will never EVER understand Miz hate. This man paid MORE dues than a lot of the boys in the back. @TheEnemiesPE3 To this day this is why I will never EVER understand Miz hate. This man paid MORE dues than a lot of the boys in the back.

Will @WykidWill13 @TheEnemiesPE3 Miz is one of those guys that the longer he stays around the more I respect him. For all intents and purposes he shouldn’t have made it this far. @TheEnemiesPE3 Miz is one of those guys that the longer he stays around the more I respect him. For all intents and purposes he shouldn’t have made it this far.

Mark Carr @the1andonlyM @TheEnemiesPE3 Miz had a case of the big head when he started. The old school guys didn’t do that to everyone who came in. Gotta give him credit for sticking it out & becoming champion later. Everyone doesn’t get a title run. @TheEnemiesPE3 Miz had a case of the big head when he started. The old school guys didn’t do that to everyone who came in. Gotta give him credit for sticking it out & becoming champion later. Everyone doesn’t get a title run.

The Miz has had two WWE title runs and is a record eight-time Intercontinental Champion, just behind AEW star Chris Jericho.

He has won a sum total of 20 titles in the global juggernaut and is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. He is also a former two-time Money in the Bank winner.

The Miz names WWE legend as his idol

Several superstars have named one or more of their idols in the past, and The Miz is no exception. During a recent TikTok Q&A session, the former WWE Champion revealed his idol to be The Ultimate Warrior, further stating that he used to dress up as his hero growing up.

"My favorite superstar growing up was The Ultimate Warrior. I used to put face paint on, streamers on my arms and run around the house like I was The Ultimate Warrior cutting promos."

In another interview with SunSport, The Awesome One shared a story with The Ultimate Warrior during the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony.

"I was walking by and saw his dressing room. The door was open. From a distance, I could see he was in there... I was like, ‘Man, I should go and introduce myself and tell him how much of a fan I was... But I thought, ‘Nah, it’s the Hall of Fame, he probably has a long speech – I’ll wait until I see him again.’ I never did get to see him again."

As of this writing, The Miz is not scheduled to compete or make an appearance at the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2, as 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.'

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : Which title do you think The Miz needs to win again in WWE? WWE Universal Championship for the first time A record-tying ninth Intercontinental Championship 0 votes