"The entire locker room was watching" "It was awesome" - WWE Superstars and fans react to The Miz's anecdote about Hall of Famer

The Miz is one of those WWE Superstars that may not be recognized during his time, but he will certainly be valued as one of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle.
The 42-year-old star has gone on to win numerous accolades since making his debut on the main roster back in 2006. However, he was not done right by the late Chris Benoit during his early days with the Stamford-based promotion.
Despite being part of WON and Stampede Wrestling's Hall of Fame, perhaps The Rabid Wolverine will never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The late star is nevertheless remembered for his in-ring capabilities and remarkable matches.
Trending since surfacing online, The Miz's story of Benoit 'banning' him from the locker room has fans and even WWE Superstars reacting on Twitter. Some of the comments can be checked below:
The Miz has had two WWE title runs and is a record eight-time Intercontinental Champion, just behind AEW star Chris Jericho.
He has won a sum total of 20 titles in the global juggernaut and is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. He is also a former two-time Money in the Bank winner.
The Miz names WWE legend as his idol
Several superstars have named one or more of their idols in the past, and The Miz is no exception. During a recent TikTok Q&A session, the former WWE Champion revealed his idol to be The Ultimate Warrior, further stating that he used to dress up as his hero growing up.
"My favorite superstar growing up was The Ultimate Warrior. I used to put face paint on, streamers on my arms and run around the house like I was The Ultimate Warrior cutting promos."
In another interview with SunSport, The Awesome One shared a story with The Ultimate Warrior during the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony.
"I was walking by and saw his dressing room. The door was open. From a distance, I could see he was in there... I was like, ‘Man, I should go and introduce myself and tell him how much of a fan I was... But I thought, ‘Nah, it’s the Hall of Fame, he probably has a long speech – I’ll wait until I see him again.’ I never did get to see him again."
As of this writing, The Miz is not scheduled to compete or make an appearance at the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2, as 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.'
