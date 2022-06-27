"The eyes of the world are on us." - NJPW's Will Ospreay takes to Twitter to hype upcoming event

Current IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has taken to social media to hype the upcoming NJPWxAEW: Forbidden Door event. The event will feature the very best talent from both promotions.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW Championship. A fatal four-way match pits Jay White against Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page. It will also feature former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay taking on Orange Cassidy.

Ahead of the event, Will Ospreay took to Twitter to post some last-minute hype for the event. The former Best of the Super Juniors also snuck in a motivational message to his locker room colleagues, telling them, "Let's get it lads!" Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, marking Cassidy's first opportunity at NJPW gold.

"Tomorrow the eyes of the world are on us. AEW Vs NJPW Let’s get it lads!" - Ospreay wrote.

Zack Sabre Jr. will be taking on a mystery opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing, due to The American Dragon being one of many on the injured list. Thunder Rosa will also be in action defending the AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm.

Fans react to Will Ospreay's tweet about Forbidden Door

Wrestling fans from across the board have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Ospreay's tweet.

One fan hoped that Ospreay could give Orange Cassidy his first five-star match.

Devs Alazraki @AlazrakiDevs @WillOspreay I hope you give Orange Cassidy his first match 5 stars @WillOspreay I hope you give Orange Cassidy his first match 5 stars

One fan wished Ospreay luck and likened Cassidy to Ken from the upcoming Barbie movie.

A fellow British national noted that he would be cheering Ospreay on from the UK's capital city.

Sanveer Bains @BainsSanveer @WillOspreay Will this is your opportunity to show your the best wrestler on the planet. Will be cheering your on from London U.K @WillOspreay Will this is your opportunity to show your the best wrestler on the planet. Will be cheering your on from London U.K 🙌

Some fans, however, criticized the pay-per-view's buy rate.

There was a lot of support for the United Empire stable.

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @WillOspreay Hell yea hopefully United Empire walks away with all the gold @WillOspreay Hell yea hopefully United Empire walks away with all the gold

It will be interesting to see if the Arial Assassin can retain the IWGP United States Championship.

