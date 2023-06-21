"The fake stuff?" - 29-year-old female star's reaction to being offered a chance to work for WWE

As per current WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, she didn't know much about the promotion when she was asked about a potential run.

Sonya Deville has been a WWE mainstay for quite some time now. She is doing well for herself on the main roster at the moment and is a RAW-exclusive star.

Sonya Deville recently had a chat with Maria Menounos and opened up about being contacted for a potential run in the promotion. She revealed that she was only familiar with The Rock and John Cena from the pro-wrestling world back then. She also had a surprising response when asked about trying out for Tough Enough:

"He called me and he was like, 'Hey D! I have something to run by you but I want you to hear me out before you say no.' And I was like, 'Oh gosh, what could he be asking me right now?' And he's like, 'There's this reality show called WWE Tough Enough, it's a reality competition series and you compete for a contract to get signed with the WWE.' And I was like, 'Wait, like wrestling? The fake stuff?' Because in my mind, coming from an MMA background, I was like I didn't know much about it besides The Rock and John Cena, what I'd seen on TV. So, it's a competition reality series to compete. I mean like, 'I'm in' And he's like, 'Wait! That was easy!' and I was like, 'Well it just feels right.'" [5:46-6:28]

Sonya Deville has been with WWE for eight years now

Sonya Deville made her way to Tough Enough in 2015. She was one of the few young guns who managed to score a contract with the promotion when all was said and done.

Sonya Deville had a brief stint on the NXT brand before making it to the big leagues on the main roster. She came up to the main roster along with Paige and Mandy Rose in late 2017. She's currently a member of the RAW brand after being drafted during the 2023 Draft.

