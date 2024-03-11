The fans turning on The Rock was a critical moment, according to 74-year-old legend

A wrestling legend recently commented on the fans turning on The Rock and why it was a big factor in the ongoing storylines.

Kevin Sullivan is the latest person to comment on The Great One's recent heel turn. One of the biggest stories surrounding WrestleMania 40 has been the main even picture featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

While it looked like Dwayne Johnson was going to take Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event, the fans didn't like the idea of this happening and they let their voices be heard.

The fans booed The Brahma Bull out of the building everytime his name was mentioned on television. This resulted in The Great One shifting gears and turning heel for the first time in over a decade.

During a recent interview on Tuesday with the Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan pointed out that the fans turning on The Great One was a critical moment in this storyline.

“The ‘Cody Crybabies,’ I think that helped out, but the fans were p***ed, and then you get to, the number one recognizable guy in the world comes out, cuts a hell of a promo as a babyface, and they boo him out of the building? …It has snowballed into a movement.” [H/T - 411mania]

Mark Henry believes that The Rock could face Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40

A couple of weeks ago, Cody Rhodes challenged The Great One to match. However, The Brahma Bull suggested that they have a tag match instead at Night One of WrestleMania 40 which Seth Rollins accepted last week on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry believes that there is a possibility of The Rock facing Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40.

"I feel like right now, Cody is recreating that Steve Austin-Mr. McMahon rivalry. And now, maybe The Rock is gonna hang around. And maybe we're gonna have Rock and Cody after 'Mania. And how good would that be, to have The Rock not go away and he and Cody go six months having just a great story after 'Mania?" [11:15 - 11:48]

It will be interesting to see if The Great One will continue his rivalry with Cody following WrestleMania 40.

