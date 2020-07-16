The Fiend appears in a hilarious video posted by WWE

The latest edition of the WWE on Fox's Wrestling With You Feelings series featured The Fiend. The video was released on Instagram and Twitter, and we must say, it was bizarre and hilarious at the same time.

Rachel Bonnetta expected Bray Wyatt to show up for the psychiatric session. However, Bray Wyatt's twisted alter ego walked into the room, and Bonetta's demeanour changed. She still tried to do her job by attempting to strike up a conversation with The Fiend about split personality disorder.

Bonnetta should have known what's coming as the lights went out, and she had vanished once they were back on. The Fiend was shown seated in Bonnettta's chair as the clip ended with The Fiend's maniacal laughter.

You can check out the clip below:

The upcoming Wyatt Swamp Fight, The Fiend's expected return and more

The Eater of Worlds avatar of Bray Wyatt is scheduled to take on Braun Strowman in a non-title match at Extreme Rules. The match will be a cinematic affair labelled as the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Expect stunts and creepy gimmicky spots to happen in the 'match' that should fit with the 'Horror Show' theme of the PPV.

Bray Wyatt and Strowman have been feuding for a while. The former Wyatt Family members faced each other at Money in the Bank in a Universal Title match in which Strowman picked up the win over Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt.

The second match at Extreme Rules isn't supposed to be the end of the storyline as the reported plan is to have a rubber match. This time, however, The Fiend will return to take on The Monster Among Men, possibly at SummerSlam.

There have been various rumors about the backstage perception of Braun Strowman as the top guy, and there is a possibility that the company books him to lose the title to the Fiend.

The Fiend dropped the Universal title to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. While the Fiend was prominently featured at WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House match, the character has not been overexposed on TV since the big PPV.

However, The Fiend will return soon, and that may not be good news for Braun Strowman.