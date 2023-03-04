"The first eight rows hear him" - 14-year WWE veteran gets brutally honest on John Cena loudly calling spots

As the WWE Universe prepares for John Cena's return, a former rival of his opened up about the Cenation Leader's known habit of calling spots during matches.

For most of his career, Cena was not known for his in-ring exploits, as he was infamously ridiculed for the 'five moves of doom.'

The 16-time world champion has improved inside the squared circle over the years and has seemingly become a master of orchestrating matches that rely on the storytelling aspect of wrestling. Despite all his accolades, however, John Cena gets criticism from some circles for being a little too loud while wrestling.

During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Heath Slater admitted that the Hollywood star was the loudest wrestler he'd been in the ring with throughout his career.

Slater, who had a 14-year tenure in WWE, feuded with John when he was part of The Nexus and recalled how the Franchise Player always had a reputation for his kayfabe-breaking mid-match calls.

"John Cena! The first eight rows hear him! I'm dead serious! Even when we did Nexus, bro, 12 years ago, you can see him in the ring," revealed Slater. "'Hold on! Hold it!' And we're just like, 'Dude, we know, sh**! You're telling everybody!' But really, he talks loud!" [0:16 - 0:44]

Top WWE star teases confrontation with John Cena ahead of his RAW return

The 45-year-old veteran will make his TV comeback in front of his hometown fans next week on RAW, and is expected to get the biggest pop of the evening. John Cena won't just be around for a one-off appearance as the former world champion should ideally begin the build for his WrestleMania match.

One name that has been speculated to be his opponent for months has been Austin Theory, and the reigning United States Champion predictably sent a message to Cena before the March 6th edition of Monday Night RAW.

Going by his comments, Theory will confront Cena, potentially leading to an announcement about their long-rumored clash for the United States Championship.

Unless there is a massive swerve, Cena vs. Theory seems to be a match locked in for 'Mania, but are you happy about the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

