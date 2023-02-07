"The more you fool around the more you find out"- WWE Superstar sends message to the Usos ahead of tag title match

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has sent a message to the Usos ahead of their tag team title showdown against the Monster Among Men and Ricochet on this Friday's SmackDown.

Strowman and Ricochet only started teaming up recently, as the two were mainly focused on their singles careers over the last several months. The One and Only actually scored a victory over the former Universal Champion, a win that came after Strowman took some shots at high-flying wrestlers on Twitter.

The duo have since become quite the tandem and recently won the SmackDown tag team title tournament to earn a future shot against the dominant Usos.

WWE recently caught up with Strowman and Ricochet in a backstage interview where the Monster Among Men warned The Bloodline members that he doesn't care about their drama and will bring the fight to them this Friday.

"I don't give a damn what's going on between the Usos because I know what's going on between Ricochet and I, and that's winning. The more you fool around, the more you're going to find out. Usos you better be ready because I damn sure know we are," said Stroeman.

One-half of the Usos, Jey Uso, has not appeared on WWE television since the Royal Rumble 2023

While Braun Strowman and Ricochet are feeling good ahead of Friday's title match, the champs are currently divided. Jey Uso has not appeared on WWE programming since the events of the Royal Rumble, where Sami Zayn stood up to Roman Reigns, a decision that seems to have torn The Bloodline apart from the inside out.

Fans are still uncertain if Jey Uso will even appear at this Friday's SmackDown, with one option being that The Bloodline will invoke the Freebird Rule and have Solo Sikoa wrestle in his place. One thing is for certain, Solo is in the corner of the Tribal Chief.

