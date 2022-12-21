"The four guys were giants and legends"- Vince Russo heaps praise on Hulk Hogan and two WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the superstars in nWo.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heaped praise on WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. He mentioned how great they were throughout their careers.

He further added that Hogan, Nash, and Hall were some of the legends during their time in the company. Vince Russo detailed:

"Well yeah, I mean they did, but you know atleast you can say in that case the four guys were giants and legends. But still that's a very good point, you're right, but we are talking about Hogan and Nash, and Hall and you're probably talking about the most four over guys you can find." (27:43- 28:30)

Vince Russo criticized The Bloodline's current booking in WWE

Vince Russo heavily criticized The Bloodline's current booking in WWE.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo mentioned that The Bloodline's storyline is not interesting anymore and that the fans are getting bored of it. He added how Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's characters look repetitive and are being stretched for too long:

"Bro listen, I'm sorry man, everybody, you know, The Bloodline's over, and Roman's over, and Sami Zayn's over and all these are so over, bro I'm sorry man, to me they are now starting to beat this Bloodline stuff. This is what happened to nWo bro. This is where Eric gave us the opening because they went so long with nWo and it got so watered down to the point of it meaning nothing... I mean the more and more you go to the well bro, the less and less and less luster it has and that's where I feel sad bro."(30:40- 32:10)

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's ongoing storyline? Sound off in the comment section below.

