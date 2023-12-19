"The future of WWE," "My goat is here to stay" - Fans react as top star reportedly signs 5-year deal

Fans are quite excited over reports that a current star has signed a five-year deal with WWE.

It won't be a stretch to call Dominik Mysterio one of the biggest heels in pro wrestling today. Over a year ago, he was a babyface who was struggling on the main roster, and many fans were worried about his future. Dominik's career took a turn for the better when he joined The Judgment Day shortly after turning heel at Clash at the Castle.

As per a report by PWInsider, the WWE Superstar has inked a contract with the promotion, and it is believed to be a five-year deal.

Here's how Wrestling Twitter reacted to the reports:

Dominik Mysterio was called the hottest heel in WWE

Wrestling legend Konnan is incredibly close to the Mysterio family. He had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year and heaped big praise on Dominik.

Here's what he said:

"But whatever the reason, a lot of times, when people turn heel, you see another facet of them. That's what we saw with Dominik. He's done an incredible job. They have pushed him into the deep end, and I think not because he's my godson, I know I'll criticize him when he does something wrong, but I think he's done incredible. He's probably the hottest heel they have," said Konnan.

Dominik is already a two-time NXT North American Champion and a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is just 26 years old and has a long road ahead of him as a WWE Superstar.

It remains to be seen if fans' predictions come true and he ends up winning the top prize somewhere down the line.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio is a future world champion?