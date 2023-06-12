Wrestling legend says Dominik Mysterio is the "hottest heel" in WWE (Exclusive)

WCW legend Konnan sees enormous potential in Dominik Mysterio and believes the RAW Superstar is currently WWE's "hottest heel."

Dominik started his career in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a babyface, tagging alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. However, he seemingly failed to get over as a babyface despite winning the tag team titles.

Things changed drastically when Dominik Mysterio turned to the dark side by joining The Judgment Day. The 26-year-old feuded with his father and has also showcased great chemistry with Rhea Ripley as an on-screen pairing.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan pointed out that since WWE gives lots of screen time to Dominik, they view him as a "potential star." He also mentioned the promotion was unsure about how to present Dominik Mysterio in the beginning, which is why they paired him with Rey and how it backfired.

"They see him as a potential star with all the ring time they give him, the mic time they give him, and the camera time they give him. The feud with his father was great because, yeah, you're right, in the beginning, they weren't sure, and we were like, 'Let's put him with Rey and figure something out,' and we've seen this happen a lot. As a babyface, he wasn't really clicking like he is as a heel, and a lot of times that happens, and they get all this frustration about how they didn't make it as a babyface. They have that bottled up, and now they are externalizing it," said Konnan.

Furthermore, Konnan lavished praise on Dominik, saying he has finally found his groove and believes he's the "hottest heel" WWE currently has on its roster.

"But whatever the reason, a lot of times, when people turn heel, you see another facet of them. That's what we saw with Dominik. He's done an incredible job. They have pushed him into the deep end, and I think not because he's my godson, I know I'll criticize him when he does something wrong, but I think he's done incredible. He's probably the hottest heel they have," added Konnan. [2:50 - 3:46]

Seth Rollins wants to face Dominik Mysterio

In a recent interview, Seth Rollins expressed his desire to square off against Dominik at the upcoming Money in the Bank event on July 2. The World Heavyweight Champion added that he was looking forward to unleashing a beatdown on The Judgment Day member in front of the London crowd.

"I would love to beat the hell out of Dominik Mysterio in front of a rowdy London crowd," Rollins said. "There's lots of options on the table, so we'll see what happens and where it all shakes out, but I think right now the thing I'm most excited for is just to go out there and listen to the fine folks sing my song. That's really what gets me off these days."

Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio are no strangers to each other, having engaged in a memorable feud in 2020.

