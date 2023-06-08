Seth Rollins willing to face unexpected title challenger at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins is expected to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1. With less than a month to go until the event, the RAW Superstar opened up about possibly facing Dominik Mysterio in a title match.

Monday's episode of RAW ended with Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. Following the match, Mysterio and Priest's Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor stared The Visionary down in the middle of the ring.

Although a match against Balor appears to be on the horizon, Rollins is also open to the idea of facing Mysterio. On the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, the 37-year-old mentioned Rhea Ripley's on-screen ally as a potential Money in the Bank opponent:

"I would love to beat the hell out of Dominik Mysterio in front of a rowdy London crowd," Rollins said. "There's lots of options on the table, so we'll see what happens and where it all shakes out, but I think right now the thing I'm most excited for is just to go out there and listen to the fine folks sing my song. That's really what gets me off these days."

In 2020, Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut against Rollins in a losing effort at SummerSlam. At the time, the Judgment Day villain performed as a babyface alongside his father Rey.

Seth Rollins names other possible title challengers

From Bronson Reed and Cody Rhodes to Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura, the RAW brand features several high-profile male singles competitors.

Determined to defend his title against multiple challengers, Seth Rollins is happy to face anyone from the RAW roster:

"There's so many people. The RAW roster's so stacked right now. We've got guys like Cody. You've got Kevin [Owens], you've got Sami [Zayn]. We've got Drew McIntyre on the injured list at the moment right now. You've got Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, the entire Judgment Day. All four of them [Judgment Day members] that are just rocking right now."

Earlier this week, NXT star Bron Breakker surprisingly challenged Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match. It remains unclear if the first-time-ever encounter will take place.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

