"The genius of WARGAMES" - Top champion makes a bold statement ahead of WWE Survivor Series

This year's WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature two WarGames matches. The women's WarGames bout will feature Damage CTRL going up against the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi.

Taking to Instagram, IYO SKY sent a bold message ahead of this year's WarGames match.

The reigning Women's Champion has competed in every women's WarGames match in WWE and claimed herself as the "genius" of WarGames.

"I am the only woman who had participated in every women’s WarGames matches in WWE history. I know everything that goes on in the cage…IYO SKY is the genius of WARGAMES," wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's Instagram post:

SKY is currently on the back of a massive win over Bianca Belair, whom she defeated at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. She also received an assist from the returning Kairi Sane.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Asuka joining Damage CTRL

Following Kairi Sane's shocking return to WWE, Asuka became the latest superstar to join Damage CTRL.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel and joined forces with Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Sane.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed Asuka's character change and praised Triple H. He said:

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there (...) It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job."

Damage CTRL will aim to win the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series and continue to gain momentum on the blue brand.

