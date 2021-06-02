The Godfather explains what The Undertaker did to receive backstage heat in WWE

WWE legend The Godfather recently revealed that Vince McMahon was “hot” after The Undertaker got his first tattoo.

Although getting a tattoo would not be a big deal in most jobs, that is not the case in WWE. For presentation and marketing reasons, superstars are usually required to inform the company’s higher-ups if they want to make changes to their appearance.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, The Godfather said he thought The Undertaker was “too big and white” to not have tattoos. Without receiving permission from Vince McMahon, he persuaded his friend to get his first tattoo during a trip to Las Vegas.

“It was the happiest day of my life when I got him that first tattoo,” The Godfather said. “I think he only was in Vegas once. As he became a bigger celebrity, he started getting bigger-name tattoo guys tattooing him. But I’m the one, I’m the reason that he got that first one! And Vince was hot. Vince was hot about it. I got them [tattoo sleeves] but yeah, Vince was hot about it.”

The Undertaker now has several tattoos across his arms and body. He also used to have “Sara” – the name of his second wife – tattooed across his neck.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon are friends in real life

It is safe to say that Vince McMahon forgave The Undertaker for going against WWE's rules

In 2020, The Undertaker’s difficult decision to retire from in-ring competition was chronicled in a five-part docuseries on the WWE Network. The series, titled Undertaker: The Last Ride, also focused heavily on his real-life friendship with Vince McMahon.

Discussing his loyalty to WWE, The Undertaker said he “would take a bullet” for Vince McMahon. In another episode, the WWE Chairman became emotional when he was asked to sum up how much The Undertaker meant to him.

