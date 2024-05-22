  • home icon
The Great Khali gets new tattoo with a two-word message; meaning explained

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 22, 2024 03:47 GMT
Khali gets a new tattoo (via his Instagram story and WWE
Khali gets a new tattoo (via his Instagram story and WWE's website)

WWE veteran The Great Khali recently got a new tattoo that covered almost his entire arm. He shared a clip of the tattoo on his Instagram story.

Khali had previously gotten a neck tattoo similar to that of Cody Rhodes just sometime back. The massive tattoo featured a roaring tiger and had received tons of reactions from fans on Instagram.

Now, The Great Khali has gotten another tattoo. The tattoo features a tribute to his mother, with the words "My mom" inked in Hindi.

Check out the tattoo below:

The Great Khali talks about his relationship with The Undertaker

Khali targeted The Undertaker in his debut on WWE SmackDown in 2006. The attack kick-started a heated rivalry, with Khali defeating 'Taker at Judgment Day. In an interview with The Times of India, the former World Heavyweight Champion opened up about his real-life relationship with The Deadman.

“First of all, whatever you get to see on TV is completely real. The pain the fighters feel and the blood they shed are all real. The injuries that we sustain… I doubt that any sportsperson in the world would have received so many injuries. Similarly, the rivalry that you see on stage is also real. So, while the equation between two players might be cordial outside the ring, that doesn’t mean they are friends. The grudge from the match remains,” he said.
youtube-cover

The Great Khali was heavily pushed during his first two years in WWE. He dominated some of the biggest names on the roster and was presented as an unstoppable force. He won the World Heavyweight Title in a battle royal on an episode of SmackDown in 2007. The reign ended at 61 days when Khali lost the belt to Batista at Unforgiven.

