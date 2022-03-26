The Great Khali shares honest thoughts about The Undertaker ahead of WWE Hall of Fame induction

One of The Undertaker's greatest rivals has reacted to him getting inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker is all set to get his well-deserved induction into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. His illustrious WWE run, which lasted 30 long years, gave fans several memorable moments.

The Undertaker faced perhaps his toughest opponent when The Great Khali debuted in WWE in 2006. The Indian superstar made quick work of The Deadman during his debut on SmackDown, shortly after WrestleMania 22.

The Great Khali recently sat down to have a candid chat with WWE India's Gaelyn Mendonca and opened up about The Phenom's Hall of Fame induction.

"It was long overdue, and now that it's finally happening, I would like to congratulate him. It's common knowledge about how great a performer he is, his unparralled dedication, he's a legend. So yes, congratulations again," said The Great Khali. [3:32-3:50]

You can check out the interview below:

The Undertaker and The Great Khali were arch-rivals back in the day

The Undertaker defeated Mark Henry in a Casket match at WrestleMania 22. The duo collided again on an episode of SmackDown mere days later. During the match, The Great Khali made his surprise debut as fans in attendance watched in pure shock. The Punjabi Playboy quickly put The Phenom down without breaking a sweat.

At Judgment Day 2006, Khali defeated the WWE veteran and thus established himself as a destructive force. Khali had the following to say about his real-life relationship with The Deadman:

“First of all, whatever you get to see on TV is completely real. The pain the fighters feel and the blood they shed are all real. The injuries that we sustain… I doubt that any sportsperson in the world would have received so many injuries. Similarly, the rivalry that you see on stage is also real. So, while the equation between two players might be cordial outside the ring, that doesn’t mean they are friends. The grudge from the match remains,” he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Great Khali won his first world championship in 2007 and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. His reaction to The Undertaker's induction clearly indicates that he has nothing but respect for him.

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Debottam Saha