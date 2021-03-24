The Great Khali to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

The Great Khali has been announced as the latest inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

The India-born former WWE Superstar worked for Vince McMahon's company from 2006 to 2014. One of the biggest highlights of his career came in July 2007 when he won a 20-man Battle Royal on SmackDown to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Ranjin Singh, The Great Khali's friend and manager, broke the news to the one-time world champion in a video that was posted by WWE India.

"You're going into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. Hey, congratulations, Khali. You are one of the next inductees into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. I am so happy and so proud to give you this news."

The Great Khali will receive his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2021. Watch the video above to hear Ranjin Singh's announcement and to see how Khali reacted to the news.

Who is joining The Great Khali in the WWE Hall of Fame this year?

The nWo's induction is set to take place one year later than planned

This year, the WWE Hall of Fame will include inductees from both the 2020 and 2021 classes. The 2020 ceremony was forced to be delayed by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batista, one of the marquee names in the 2020 Hall of Fame, revealed this week that his induction has been postponed due to previous obligations. That means the 2020 class now features the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, JBL, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and The British Bulldog.

Advertisement

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

So far, the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class includes Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, and Molly Holly.