The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali has entered the world of politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 10, 2022.

Khali, who made his debut on Vince's promotion in 2006, is the first Indian wrestler to join the esteemed company. The following year, he won the World Heavyweight Championship after emerging victorious in a 20-man battle royale.

The Indian powerhouse's most notable feuds in the company were with the likes of Batista, The Undertaker, and Kane. For his contributions in the pro wrestling business, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, decided to join the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls which are scheduled to take place on February 20.

"I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," Khali quoted.

He worked in Punjab police prior to his WWE career. From the local gyms there, he started training to become a wrestler and eventually landed in the United States.

The Great Khali's old rival Jinder Mahal has massive praise for him

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal wants The Hall of Famer to be back in the WWE.

The Indo-Canadian wrestler stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that the star would have been a regular in the show if he had the authority to take charge of the proceedings in the company.

The 35-year-old also congratulated him on being indicted into the Hall of WWE Fame.

"I would love to bring The Great Khali back! WWE Hall of Famer; much congratulations to The Great Khali, awesome person, awesome WWE Superstar. Yeah, if it was up to me, Great Khali would have been with me every week. Great Khali, maybe this is an invite to you, 'Come back to the WWE; I would love to have you," stated Mahal.

