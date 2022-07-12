"He ruthlessly passed racist comments"- The Great Khali posts follow-up video after alleged physical altercation

The Great Khali has once again managed to go viral on social media. He recently got into a heated altercation with staff members at a toll plaza in Ludhiana. The video clip of the incident is unsurprisingly all over the internet.

Khali released a follow-up video on Instagram explaining what happened during his road trip. The WWE Hall of Famer said the toll plaza personnel didn't behave appropriately and forced him to get out of the car to pose for selfies.

He also mentioned in his Instagram post that he was subjected to several nasty racial slurs and swear words. Here's how the Indian superstar reacted to the controversy:

"Hello Friends. Yesterday while going to karnal, toll tax employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments also used bad words. That's all I want to say. Thank you," wrote Khali.

Did The Great Khali slap a staff member during the altercation?

The Great Khali has been accused of slapping one of the toll plaza staff members after he was asked to show his identity card.

The popular wrestler firmly denied the allegations against him and said he would not have refused to let them click pictures had they asked him politely.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Khali recalled that the staff was unusually rude to him. They reportedly even blackmailed him during the argument, which took place at the Panipat-Jalandhar National Highway on Monday.

The Great Khali promised to escalate the matter with the relevant authorities and ensure that the people responsible were punished.

"I am planning to take action against toll plaza staff who misbehaved yesterday. Why would I pay when their staff misbehaved with me to such an extent. They hurled abuses at me," said Khali.

While no official complaints have been lodged from either party, we'll keep you updated on the developing story here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

