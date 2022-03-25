The Great Khali predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

The Great Khali has predicted the winner of the "Winner Takes All" match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

On April 3, 2022, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at WrestleMania for the third time in their remarkable rivalry. The two megastars are determined to leave The Show of Shows with both world titles on their shoulders.

Barely over a week before the event, WWE legend The Great Khali was recently interviewed by WWE India's Gaelyn Mendonca. The veteran was asked who would be the one to break Roman Reigns' current streak.

"I don't think anyone will break this streak as I feel he will win at WrestleMania," said Khali. (2:28-2:34)

The Great Khali knows how it feels to hold the top title

Khali hasn't wrestled a match in four years and it's safe to assume that he's retired from wrestling for good. Khali made his WWE debut in 2006 and quickly turned into the scariest entity in all of WWE. He beat The Undertaker in his first pay-per-view match at Judgment Day 2006.

A year later, Khali won a battle royal on an episode of SmackDown, which was contested to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion. He held the belt for two months before dropping it to Batista at Unforgiven 2007.

As for Reigns and Lesnar's huge showdown at WrestleMania 38, it's hard to predict who will emerge victorious. Their first-ever WrestleMania match ended with Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in and eventual win. At WrestleMania 34, Reigns survived five devastating F5s but was finally put down with the sixth F5, thus giving Lesnar the win.

Reigns has been Universal Champion for more than 570 days at this point. He will surely aim to keep his winning streak alive by conquering The Beast Incarnate at The Show of Shows.

What are your predictions for WrestleMania 38's explosive main event?

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns 56 votes so far