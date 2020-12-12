The Great Khali sends a heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio

WWE legend and former World Champion Rey Mysterio turned 46 years old on December 11, 2020. Wishes poured in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world, but what stood out among all was the Instagram post shared by former World Champion, The Great Khali.

The Great Khali posted a heartfelt message addressed to Rey Mysterio on his official Instagram handle. The picture in his post featured a collage of two photos: the first one features an in-ring duel between Mysterio and The Great Khali, and the other one is a backstage photo of the duo, along with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Mysterio can be seen maskless in the picture.

The Great Khali and Rey Mysterio were mainstays on SmackDown in the mid-2000s

Rey Mysterio won his first World title at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Mere days later, The Great Khali made his debut on WWE SmackDown and attacked The Undertaker. The Great Khali went on to become a World Champion himself, and had two singles matches against Mysterio. The Indian giant won the first battle, and Mysterio emerged victorious in the second match, via DQ.

The Great Khali is no longer a WWE Superstar, but he makes it a point to occasionally remember his fellow wrestlers via his Instagram handle. His message directed to Rey Mysterio shows the friendship that he shares with Mysterio.