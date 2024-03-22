The Great Khali takes a shot at Sable on Instagram

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali took a shot at former Women's Champion Sable on Instagram.

Khali has been retired from in-ring competition for quite some time now. He boasts a large following on Instagram, and his follower count is now almost ten million. He is quite active on his account and occasionally shares old WWE clips on it.

The Great Khali left his fans surprised when he recently took a shot at former WWE Superstar Sable by sharing an embarrassing video of her from SummerSlam 2003. At the event, The Undertaker took on A-Train in a singles match. After The Deadman defeated A-Train, Sable approached him and attempted to get on his good side, but to no avail. The Phenom viciously grabbed her by the throat until Stephanie McMahon came out and launched a beatdown on her.

Check out The Great Khali's Instagram post below:

The Punjabi Playboy is quite famous on social media and regularly posts hilarious content to keep his fans entertained even after leaving professional wrestling.

The Great Khali's dominant debut in 2006

The Great Khali made his massive debut on an episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 22 in 2006. That night, he confronted none other than WWE veteran The Undertaker and made quick work of him. The two behemoths met in a singles match at the Judgment Day 2006 Pay-Per-View, where Khali picked up a big win over The Phenom.

Last year, Khali left fans surprised when he made an appearance at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. The Punjabi Playboy came out and cut a quick promo, hinting that he could step into the ring for one more match. It seems like the veteran was just hyping up the crowd and has no intention to wrestle again. At his age, it certainly won't be a wise decision for him to wrestle a full-fledged match.

