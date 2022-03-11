"The greatest wrestler ever" - Hulk Hogan on how he will be remembered

Hulk Hogan believes his legacy will be that he was one of the best wrestlers of all time.

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events between 1985 and 1993. The 68-year-old went on to become one of wrestling’s most iconic heels in WCW before he returned to WWE in 2002.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hogan said he will likely be viewed as “the greatest wrestler ever” by many people:

“10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now... the only thing they [fans] can think of, because they won’t remember what I did, what [Chris] Jericho did or what The Rock did... ‘Oh, he was the greatest wrestler ever.’ Like with Gorgeous George, they just throw it out there, a one-liner to describe something. That’s probably what it’s gonna end up as.”

Hogan received his first WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2005, one year before he wrestled in his final WWE match against Randy Orton. In 2021, he became a Hall of Famer for the second time when he joined the 2020 class of inductees as an nWo member.

Hulk Hogan admits he wrestled for too long

Hulk Hogan clarified that being on television for so long is the main reason why people perceive him to be an all-time great.

Having undergone 23 surgeries in the last 10 years, The Hulkster added that he probably wrestled for too many years:

“That’s not an ego thing, that’s just from being on TV for so long. So many people know me, you know, but that will probably be the legacy for the general public. For me, man, it was just a great time. We changed the business, helped a lot of people. I probably did it too long because I crippled myself, but it was a lot of fun, you know.”

Due to his number of surgeries, Hogan also said in the interview that he will never wrestle again. The WWE legend had previously spoken about possibly returning to the ring for one last match against Vince McMahon.

