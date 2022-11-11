"The guy running the company is not cool" - 61-year-old veteran blasts Triple H for making WWE "uncool"(Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently blasted WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, saying the promotion had become "uncool" since he was himself not "cool."

The Game assumed the powers of the global juggernaut after his father-in-law Vince McMahon abruptly resigned from his duties in July. The changes made by Triple H to WWE's product have been welcomed by fans, though certain decisions like Austin Theory losing his MITB briefcase have come under the scanner.

Unlike the larger consensus, which has tilted towards the positive, Vince Russo is far from pleased with how The Game booked RAW and SmackDown. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said no matter who WWE brings it under its fold, it's inherently "uncool," which has led to its decline.

The former WWE writer added that even if they were to bring legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield back from the dead, it wouldn't improve the product.

"Here's what missing. You can bring in Bad Bunny; you can bring in Johnny Knoxville; you can dig up Rodney Dangerfield and bring him back. Here's the problem, and this is why Sami Zayn does not work for a casual. What you're talking about here is, you can bring in all the Bad Bunnys in the world. It's not gonna give WWE the cool factor. The WWE is uncool," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran went on to explain that performers like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are "over" because they are "cool." Russo then fired shots at Triple H, saying the company was "uncool" because it was run by a guy who's not "cool."

"Sami Zayn is not cool; he's funny. Why do you think Roman's over? Roman's over because Roman is cool, Brock is over because Brock is cool. Cool is over! As a company, they are not cool, and that goes back to, unfortunately, the guy running the company is not cool. That's really what it comes down to. They are not cool," said Russo. (07:44 - 08:49)

Vince Russo has been critical of Triple H's recent creative decisions in WWE

The former WWE personality rarely shies away from sharing his unfiltered views about all the ongoings in the global juggernaut.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo took issue with Triple H burying Austin Theory by having him cash in his MITB briefcase in a losing cause against US Champion Seth Rollins.

Russo stated that he couldn't comprehend why The Game would bury someone on his own roster and even compared him to Vince McMahon.

"He does what Vince McMahon does that I never did one time in my career. Not one time and that's blatantly bury people. You saw it on this show, you saw with Theory on this show, you saw it with Ali on this show. Why would you want to bury in anyway shape or form a player on your roster that you're paying? What is the logic of burying anybody on your own roster?"

Now that he has lost all his momentum, it'll be interesting to see how the promotion books Austin Theory to regain his mojo on RAW.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on the Triple H-led promotion becoming "uncool?" Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

