"The guy's lost his mind" - Current WWE Superstar reacts to Kevin Owens' segment on RAW

WWE Superstar Elias returned this week on RAW with a performance for fans. Much to the dismay of Kevin Owens, Ezekiel seemingly came through in his efforts to convince the former that he and his brother were different individuals.

Zeke made his debut on the April 4th edition of RAW by interrupting Owens' address to fans following his match at WrestleMania 38. Since then, an infuriated Owens has left no stone unturned in attempting to uncover Ezekiel's true identity. He has constantly stressed that the two brothers are the same person.

After his performance on RAW, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Elias stated that KO could not get his bearings and had lost his mind. He added that The Prizefighter had gone to the extent of challenging everyone in his family.

"Here’s the thing with Kev, I think it's pretty obvious at this point, he’s lost his mind, right. He can't tell night from day at this point. He thinks I'm Ezekiel, Ezekiel is me. He thinks there’s multiple other brothers in the family that he’s challenging, my mom, my dad. He's got them all lined up. The guy’s lost his mind." (00:37 - 00:54)

Elias is confident that his brother will defeat Kevin Owens next week on RAW

On the latest edition of RAW, it was announced that Kevin Owens would face Elias, Ezekiel, or 'Elrod' next week on RAW.

In the same edition of WWE Digital Exclusive, Elias expressed his confidence in his brother, Ezekiel, getting the job done by defeating Kevin Owens in their match next week. He added that he was grateful to everyone for taking care of his brother.

“I'm gonna tell you and you can bet all your money on my brother, Zeke getting the job done against Kevin. I can't say for sure whether I'll be here next week, the week after that. Who knows? I'm a travelling man. That's what I do. Okay, but I gotta say you guys have taken care of my little brother. And I want you guys to keep on doing that.” (00:59 - 1:17)

It seemed that the feud between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens had ended at Hell in a Cell. However, Elias' return seems to have undone the satisfaction that Owens garnered following his win at the premium live event.

