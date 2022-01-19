The Hardy Boyz set to reunite outside of WWE for the first time in five years

The Hardy Boyz are getting back together to wrestle this March once Jeff Hardy's WWE non-compete expires.

Big Time Wrestling took to social media this afternoon to announce that Matt and Jeff Hardy would be wrestling together on their March 12 show for the first time since 2019, tweeting out:

"HARDY BOYZ TEAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS! Saturday March 12th! Webster, Mass! MORE TOUR DATES TO COME!" Big Time Wrestling tweeted.

This marks the first time that Matt and Jeff will wrestle together as a tag team outside of WWE since 2017.

Are The Hardy Boyz AEW bound?

The Hardyz are one of the most popular tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. Fans are hopeful to see the brothers reunite for a run in All Elite Wrestling.

While a reunion is far from confirmed, it's no secret that AEW President and owner Tony Khan is a big fan of both Matt and Jeff Hardy. With Matt already part of the company, it seems like a no-brainer that Jeff will be "All Elite" as soon as he's able to do so.

The tag team division in All Elite Wrestling right now is the deepest on the planet. The sheer number of dream matches waiting for The Hardyz in the company is staggering.

If Jeff Hardy is AEW bound, there's a good chance that both Matt Hardy and Tony Khan are already aware of it. It will give them both a good amount of time to shift Matt's current storyline in the company before Jeff can arrive in March. This would make the next couple of months very interesting for Big Money Matt on Dynamite.

What do you think about The Hardy Boyz reuniting in March? Do you think they'll have a run together in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

