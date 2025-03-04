The Hardy Boyz set for WWE TV return; Matt Hardy comments

The WWE Universe has been fond of The Hardy Boyz for years, and now they get to enjoy the tag team legends on the company's third brand. The WWE-TNA working relationship has brought Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy back to the spotlight, and now they're chasing championship gold. Matt has just provided an update after another big appearance was confirmed.

The Hardy Boyz debuted together in the NXT ring last week, defeating Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of No Quarter Catch Crew. NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer watched the match from ringside and will now challenge Matt and Jeff for their TNA World Tag Team Championship at Roadblock next Tuesday. The two teams have traded social media shots, fueling fan interest in the feud.

Big Money Matt and The Charismatic Enigma are headed to the Performance Center in Orlando for tonight's NXT after last week's show in Cincinnati. It remains to be seen what is in store for World Wrestling Entertainment's nine-time tag team champions, but Matt says he and Jeff are excited.

"The Hardys are pumped to be in Orlando tonight for NXT! #WWENXT," Matt Hardy wrote.

The following was also announced for tonight's NXT episode: Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria, and NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defends against Shawn Spears.

