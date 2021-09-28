The Hurt Business reunites on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business reunited tonight on WWE RAW, roughly five months after the group split up. In a surprising twist, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to assist Bobby Lashley during his match with WWE Champion Big E.

Both Benjamin and Alexander wore Hurt Business T-shirts and taunted Big E, but they did not touch him. Lashley seemed happy to see his two former allies back in his corner, judging from his expression, so it was clear that this reunion was intentional.

But before The Hurt Business could hope to interfere in the match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods rushed to ringside to take out Alexander and Benjamin.

As the four Superstars were fighting outside the ring, Lashley hit the Spear on Big E and went for the pin. But the fight between The New Day and The Hurt Business spilled into the ring, and the match ended with a disqualification.

Woods and Kingston evened the odds by coming to Big E's aid, and soon all six men came to blows outside the ring. The fight was broken up by officials and referees before Adam Pearce came out to make a huge decision.

Steel Cage Match between Lashley and Big E to take place later on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce ordered all six Superstars to break up their fight and declared that Boby Lashley will get another shot at the WWE Championship later in the night. He also stated that, to eliminate outside interference, this rematch will take place inside a steel cage.

While the decision was made by Pearce to make it a cage match in order to produce a decisive winner, the two stables seem likely to reignite their feud from several months ago. This time around, the added intrigue of the WWE Championship makes the storyline even more exciting

