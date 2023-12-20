"The Judgment Day is about to end," "Finished buried" - 3-time champion will finally end the faction, according to WWE Universe

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE RAW for months, and things are getting interesting for the heinous stable heading into the new year. Fans are now convinced that the faction is nearing its end and the eventual break up will happen due to the former three-time champion.

Last month, R-Truth made his return to the promotion when he appeared during a segment at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The former United States Champion has been heavily involved in segments with The Judgment Day over the past few weeks on RAW, as he wants to become a member of the heinous stable.

On the final episode of WWE RAW for 2023, R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh in a Miracle on the 34th Street Fight. Fans rejoiced as they wanted to see Truth win. However, many believe that there's a deeper meaning to the ongoing storyline, and Truth could be the reason behind the end of the faction.

Many believe that the current storyline could potentially lead to the stable questioning Damian Priest's choices and might even become the reason behind the group eventually kicking Priest out or the faction's demise in the coming months on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest could become a huge star without The Judgment Day, according to WWE veteran

In 2021, Damian Priest received his main roster call-up when he joined Monday Night RAW and worked alongside Bad Bunny for weeks. Later, he captured the United States Championship and finally dropped the title ahead of WrestleMania 38. However, the trajectory of his career changed during the event when he aligned with Edge.

Lately, Priest became the leader of The Judgment Day while holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the Money in the Bank contract. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo believes that The Archer of Infamy can be a huge star without the heinous stable.

"By having all this nonsense, what they’re really […] they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters," said Russo. [From 35:48 to 36:20]

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day's Priest and Balor successfully defended their titles against the Creed Brothers.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day?