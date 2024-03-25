The Judgment Day issues warning to former WWE champion ahead of RAW

The Judgment Day has sent a warning message to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 35-year-old pinned JD McDonagh on the March 11 episode of the red brand in the Gauntlet Match for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The following week, Ricochet defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The high flyer is set to face McDonagh on RAW tonight. The former Intercontinental Champion claimed he would beat The Irishman earlier this week.

The Judgment Day issued a warning to Ricochet while making their way to the ring at the recent Road to WrestleMania live event. McDonagh claimed he would ''smash the shine off'' his opponent's head as Finn Balor and Domink Mysterio also joined in.

The Judgment Day member shares his opinion on the WWE Tag Team division

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Archer of Infamy recently opened up about the tag team division of the Stamford-based company.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, the 41-year-old claimed that everyone on the roster, including The Judgement Day, is working to keep the importance of the titles intact. He pointed out that apart from tag teams, several popular singles superstars are also teaming up to take the titles from them. Priest further issued a challenge to the entire tag team division.

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important, and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does; you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams; it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us, boys, because we’re here, and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat!" said Damian Priest. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the duo walks out of The Showcase of the Immortals with the belts.