The Judgment Day member breaks character to send a heartfelt message to his mother

The Judgment Day is one of the most evil factions in WWE RAW. One of the group members recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to his mother. The member in question is the first-ever Universal Champion Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day is currently involved in a rivalry with Imperium. On the March 4 edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Later that night, Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Both teams fought hard before the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions grabbed the win.

Finn Balor recently shared a heartfelt update on Instagram. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion shared an adorable picture with his mother to send her best wishes on the occasion of the Irish Mother's Day. For those unaware, Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent in Ireland.

"Happy Irish Mothers Day #mothersday," he wrote.

Check out Finn Balor's post below:

The Judgment Day member shares an honest opinion about the WWE Tag Team division

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day won back their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles by defeating the unlikely pairing of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16 edition of Monday Night RAW.

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Damian Priest claimed that he and Balor take pride in keeping the importance of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles intact. The Judgment Day member further issued a challenge to the entire WWE Tag Team Division:

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does, you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams, it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us boys because we’re here and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat," said Damian Priest. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between The Judgment Day and Imperium seems far from over. The two teams might compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. Elsewhere on the card, both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will defend their titles at The Show of Shows. It might be the perfect opportunity for The Archer of Infamy to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

When do you think Damian Priest will cash in his MITB contract at 'Mania? Let us know using the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE