The Judgment Day member makes bold claim for WrestleMania XL

The Judgment Day has been one of the most successful factions in WWE in recent times. Following his loss at the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, group member JD McDonagh has made a bold claim for WrestleMania XL.

On the March 11 episode of the red brand, the 33-year-old participated in the six-man Gauntlet match to determine the No.1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. The Irish superstar got the match underway alongside Ricochet. Unfortunately, McDonagh could not advance further in the match, as he was pinned by the high flyer after both competitors took each other to their limits.

After the devastating loss, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took to Instagram to make a bold claim. The Judgment Day member posted a picture of himself from tonight's match. In the caption, he stated that he would still make it to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"My eyes are still on Mania [WrestleMania]," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Dominik Mysterio could leave The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio experienced a massive change in the trajectory of his career after joining the heel faction. The former NXT North American Champion has emerged as one of the most hated heel characters in professional wrestling. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes Mysterio might soon leave The Judgment Day to join another stable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that Mysterio could leave the stable based on Rhea Ripley's reaction to him challenging Gunther for a singles match without having consulted her. The 78-year-old further stated that Mysterio could join LWO after leaving his current faction:

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him," he said.

Expand Tweet

Despite getting destroyed by Gunther, Dominik Mysterio put forth a courageous performance in his match against The Ring General. Dirty Dom received praise from the Intercontinental Champion after their highly entertaining bout.

Will Dominik Mysterio leave The Judgment Day to join a different faction? Discuss below!