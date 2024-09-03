The Judgment Day member takes a shot at The Terror Twins after Rhea Ripley's injury on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh took a shot at The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) on his X (Twitter) account following last night's RAW. Last night, The Nightmare was involved in a brawl with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

During the brawl, The Eradicator got her leg trapped between the middle and bottom rope, forcing her to use crutches for the rest of the show. Later that night, Damian Priest and Jey Uso joined forces to take on JD McDonagh and Finn Balor in a tag team match. Ripley appeared during the match to neutralize the threat of Liv Morgan, enabling The Archer of Infamy and The YEET Master to pick up a victory.

Trending

Following the Monday Night Show, McDonagh took to his X account to take a dig at The Terror Twins. Notably, Damian Priest also got his legs trapped between the ropes during his match at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. McDonagh posted the pictures of both incidents and wrote:

"Ya gotta love them Terror Twins!''

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Coachman suggested that WWE could book a match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were once regarded as the hottest couple on WWE television. However, at SummerSlam, Dirty Dom betrayed his Mami and joined forces with Liv Morgan. The former on-screen couple locked horns in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the recent Bash in Berlin PLE.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last World podcast, Jonathan Coachman suggested a singles match between Ripley and Mysterio with a special stipulation.

"Just from perception in the world we live in today, you don't really wanna have a big guy beating up a girl or the perception of beating up the girl. But I think in this instance, Dom said he'd be open to it. And the way that Chyna's matches were put together back in the day with Jeff Jarrett and a lot of those guys was very believable. It has to be believable. And I think that their sizes are similar. I think Rhea is a bada**. And I think that they could do it in such a way that it would be believable. And if Dom wins, Rhea cannot face Liv as the champion at Bad Blood," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books a singles match between Rhea Ripley and her erstwhile Latino Heat in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback