The Judgment Day reveals new nickname ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is set to kick off a special edition of RAW from Brussels, Belgium, in less than one hour. After a rough weekend, The Judgment Day is looking to bounce back. With RAW set to hit the air, two top stars just went viral for giving themselves new nicknames.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio had a brutal weekend at WWE house shows in Germany. However, The Judgment Day is hoping for a big RAW in Brussels today as Finn Balor challenges Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. At the same time, Raquel Rodriguez has an upcoming title match with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Big Mami Cool and The Miracle Kid are now billing themselves as The Monday Night Hustlers. The only three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions took to Instagram today before RAW to share a clip of Rodriguez pushing Morgan around in a shopping cart.

Rodriguez attached the "HUSTLR" single from Joel Fletcher, Luciana, and Will Sparks as the post's theme song and captioned it by declaring a new nickname for the duo.

"Monday Night Hustlers [black heart emoji] [white heart emoji]," Raquel Rodriguez wrote with the video below.

Today's loaded, live WWE RAW episode from Forest National in Brussels will feature John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

In addition to Balor vs. Breakker, the following was also announced: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile, Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory, Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match, Seth Rollins addressing Roman Reigns, plus a WrestleMania 41 contract signing for Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY.

