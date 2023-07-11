The Judgment Day squashed recent rumors of tension between them with a major win against top champions on RAW.

The Judgment Day has been feuding with Seth Rollins for quite some time now over the World Heavyweight Championship. This seemed to have caused a rift between Finn Balor and Damian Priest after the former had accused the Money in the Bank briefcase holder of costing him his World Heavyweight Title match at Money in the Bank.

However, tonight both men set aside their differences and even got on the same page as they attacked Seth Rollins. However, Rollins found himself some unlikely allies in tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, thereby setting up a six-person tag team match in the main event.

Both teams put on a stellar back-and-forth contest. Balor and his group were back to their usual best and worked as a cohesive unit. Just when it looked like Sami Zayn will pick up the win for his team, Rhea Ripley distracted him, and this allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven while Balor hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

WWE @WWE Hey #WWENXT , are you ready for The Judgment Day tomorrow night?! Hey #WWENXT, are you ready for The Judgment Day tomorrow night?! https://t.co/RqbSo3yJzQ

Following this win, it looks like the group is back to being the dominant faction that they were, as Priest and Finn Balor hugged it out in the ring.

What did you make of The Judgment Day's victory? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes