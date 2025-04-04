The Judgment Day stars confirm whether they need a new member in the group ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently confirmed if The Judgment Day faction requires a new member. This revelation comes just a few days ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

JD McDonagh has been on the sidelines since January 2025 due to serious injuries he suffered during a tag team match on RAW. With The Irish Ace's absence, The Judgment Day stable is one member short.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom's suggestion to add Penta to the faction was refused by Finn Balor. On this week's Monday night show in London, England, Mysterio and Balor even defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Khel Now at the WWE on Netflix event, Daddy Dom and Liv Morgan were asked if they were looking to bring anyone new into The Judgment Day on the Road to WrestleMania. The on-screen couple confirmed that the faction does not need a recruit and expressed their hope for JD McDonagh to return from recovery as soon as possible.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"I think we're good off of new members," Morgan said. "We just want JD back," Mysterio said. "Yeah, we just want JD back," Liv concluded. [From 09:15 - 09:19]

Ad

Ad

WWE star Dominik Mysterio responds to his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor calling him a "snake"

When The Latino Cheat pitched an idea to add Penta to The Judgment Day, Finn Balor did not go easy on him. In a backstage segment on RAW, the former WWE Universal Champion went on to call Dominik Mysterio a "snake" for his suggestion.

Ad

In the same chat with Khel Now, the former NXT North American Champion broke his silence on his rocky friendship with Finn Balor.

"I have a great relationship with Finn [Balor]. I've known him for a long time and he's always been there for me. So I understand he was upset. But, we fight and we get along now. That's what family does. We fix things. We just picked up a huge win on Monday [Night RAW] over Penta and Bron [Breakker]. It's the first time Penta has ever been pinned and Finn pinned Penta," Mysterio said.

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell how the storyline between Mysterio and Balor unfolds before The Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Khel Now and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More