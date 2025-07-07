The Judgment Day taunt WWE locker room ahead of RAW

The Judgment Day taunted the WWE locker room ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's show will be the final edition of the red brand ahead of Evolution 2025 this Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio arrived at tonight's episode of RAW together in Rhode Island. WWE shared a video of their arrival, and the faction showed off their titles ahead of the show.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the World Tag Team Championship last week on RAW.

"WHATDDUP CHAMP?! 🗣️ The Judgment Day’s decked out in GOLD 😮‍💨🏆"

Dominik Mysterio pinned Finn Balor during a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 to become the Intercontinental Champion. Liv Morgan was Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, but she suffered a shoulder injury last month on WWE RAW, and Roxanne Perez has been named as her replacement.

Judgment Day star could be set for a babyface turn on WWE RAW

Wrestling insider WrestleVotes recently suggested that a major member of The Judgment Day could be turning babyface soon.

Finn Balor has not been on the same page with Dominik Mysterio for months now and seemingly introduced Roxanne Perez to the faction as a way to cause issues in the relationship between the Intercontinental Champion and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider stated that Balor needed another run as a babyface. WrestleVotes added that Balor could become a good guy again once the faction eventually broke up.

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," said WrestleVotes.

Despite the tension within the faction, The Judgment Day remains very popular on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to break the group up down the line.

