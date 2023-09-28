After a rocky road to the top of the mountain, The Judgment Day now runs WWE RAW. All of the members hold championship gold presently, and because of the very same reason, The Street Profits have put them on notice.

Bobby Lashley is still not sure whether Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are worth his time and whether the past is behind them, as he made clear while appearing on WWE's The Bump.

The Tag Team Triple Crown Champions may have a lot of work to do to get back in the good graces of The All Mighty, but they have made one thing perfectly clear: The Judgment Day is done. While Montez Ford credited the work and accomplishments of all four members, he added:

"Deservedly so," Ford praised The Judgment Day. "But that time has come to a glorious end, my friend." [1:01:08 onwards]

The Street Profits agreed that it is time for the trends to change, with Angelo Dawkins outright saying that they are "taking over" and that the "fall of Judgment Day will arrive."

Bobby Lashley gives an ultimatum to The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday night, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated The Street Profits in tag team action. Bobby Lashley was visibly unhappy with what he witnessed and walked out on his newly formed team.

Later on backstage, he issued an ultimatum that if they don't do what is necessary and finish the job with "killer instincts," then he wouldn't hesitate to replace them.

On the September 8 edition of SmackDown, Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins interrupted The Judgment Day following the latter's title defense. Considering the tease was already made on television, viewers may soon be in for a treat as the new faction is likely gunning for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The All Mighty himself is a two-time WWE Champion, while Damian Priest is presently the holder of the Money in the Bank contract. Lashley even cleared the air about what happened on Friday night last week between him and United States Champion Rey Mysterio. Check it out here.

Are you looking forward to Bobby Lashley's team taking on The Judgment Day and potentially winning the titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quote in this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WWE's The Bump.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.