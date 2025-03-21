"The kids' faces," "They were crying" - WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest opinion on John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The Cenation Leader changed his character for the first time in over 20 years.

For those unaware, John Cena was joined by Cody Rhodes inside the ring after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The duo shared a moment of respect before The Rock came out with Travis Scott. The Final Boss asked for Rhodes' soul, but The American Nightmare refused to give in to his demands. Cena then shocked everyone by aligning with The Brahma Bull, and the duo brutally attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion.

WWE later showcased several clips of fan reactions from the Chamber. Almost everyone was shocked, and most of the kids shown on the camera were crying because their childhood hero had given up on his motto of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell praised John Cena's heel turn. He said he liked how it resonated with the audience and that many people got emotional as it happened.

"I really like that we're getting back Cody [Rhodes] and [John] Cena. I liked the kids' faces, and they were all crying. They were shocked, they were stunned. So, and you've mentioned before now that the fathers and the mothers; they could tell them to just calm down, it'll be fine, they're just acting. Didn't we all grow up on the premise of three things, you know, don't eat too much candy, say your prayers, and wrestling's fake. Didn't we grow up on that?" he questioned. [5:09 - 5:40]

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter talked about John Cena's promo on WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, John Cena cut a promo explaining his heel turn. The 16-time World Champion blamed the fans for his character change and said he was breaking up with the WWE Universe.

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said even if parents would try to convince their kids that Cena was acting, their hearts would still be broken.

"My thoughts are, first of all, he broke up with me already, so I don't care anymore about him. I can't see him. But what hurts here is that the parents can tell their kids, 'Oh, don't worry, he's your hero, but he's only acting. Don't worry about it, he still loves you.' But when you tell that to a six or seven or eight-year-old kid, no matter what you tell them, their hearts are broken," said Apter.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative has planned for John Cena's run as a heel in WWE.

